news
Project: Playtime

Latest Project: Playtime patch brings horror title into its first season

Detailed player stats, reduced wait times and updated textures. A new era of MOB Entertaiment's multiplayer begins.

HQ

Project: Playtime continues to grow following its launch last December. The title arrived as early access, but through numerous updates that have been improving the overall experience, it seems that MOB Entertaiment (formerly MOB Games) feel ready to kick off the first season of the game.

This has been announced by the studio, and they have also included an image with the notes of the "Season 1 patch", in which among other things they reduce the migration times between servers, the character animations and all the character customisation section, as well as graphical corrections. You can see them in the image below.

Project: Playtime

And while we continue to play Project: Playtime, we are still waiting for the eagerly awaited Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3, due for release later this year.

