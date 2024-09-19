Latest PlayStation 5 firmware update is causing serious problems for games

HQ

Normally when we get a system update on consoles it's usually a bug fix or adds new quality of life features for the user, but it seems that Sony's latest PS5 firmware update has broken some games, at least graphically.

And they're not exactly minor titles, as the ever-growing Reddit thread is picking up, major bugs that didn't exist before have been reported in Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix has even had to take to X to deny that the problem is their fault), Death Stranding, Elden Ring, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and even Black Myth: Wukong. All of these have a lot of weight in the graphics department, so it seems that some change in how the new firmware handles shadows seems to be the cause of all the fuss. Sony hasn't patched the problem at the moment, but we expect everything to be fixed in a few hours.

If you've been affected by such an issue with the latest PS5 update, be patient, as it's sure to be fixed very soon.