Latest Overwatch short explains how Brigitte made Jetpack Cat's jetpack

How on earth did Overwatch's latest Support hero actually come across its aerial vehicle? How did Fika the Cat find herself piloting a suit and becoming Jetpack Cat? These are questions we've been asking for some time, with Blizzard occasionally sharing more information in the form of snippets like this isn't a highly intelligent creature such as Winston or Hammond (Wrecking Ball), rather it's just a cat... in a jetpack...

Anyway, the question we've all wanted an answer for finally has just that. In a new animated short, a video narrated by Brigitte voice actor Matilda Smedius, we get to learn how the melee Support hero designed and built Jetpack Cat's jetpack. The video sees Brigitte talking about and answering compelling questions like how to make a flight stick for a creature without opposable thumbs, how will it fit around Fika the Cat, should the jetpack fire single projectiles or a group, should they be called projectiles or "purrjectiles". All of these gripping questions and more have been answered.

You can see this new short below, which teases that more Jetpack Cat narrative and lore is being unpacked and explored in-game in Overwatch. So be sure to log in for more.

