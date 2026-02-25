news
Overwatch
Latest Overwatch patch nerfs Jetpack Cat and Domina but buffs Anran, Mizuki, and Emre
The most recently introduced heroes have been the focal point in this latest and quick update.
HQ
We knew to expect changes to Jetpack Cat in this week's Overwatch update, all following the feline terror causing all manner of damage in matches across the entire video game. Now, Blizzard has revealed the full patch notes for this latest update, with this being a small patch that mostly targets the five new characters that were introduced at the beginning of Season 1.
Aside from Vendetta, all five characters are seeing minor tweaks, and as for what's happening, you can see the changes below.
Domina:
- Panopticon cost increased by 12%
Anran:
- Inferno Rush cooldown reduced from 8.5 to 8 seconds
- Dancing Blaze movement distance increased from 1.5 to 2.25 metres
Emre:
- Synthetic Burst Rifle damage increased from 20 to 22
Vendetta:
- Palatine Fang overhead swing damage reduced from 130 to 120
- Palatine Fang bug fix addressing overhead swing now being affected by horizontal knockback while launching downward
Jetpack Cat:
- Claws Out minor perk cooldown increased from 6 to 8 seconds
- Territorial major perk damage dealt reduced from 50% to 33%
Mizuki:
- Kekkai Sanctuary duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds
There are a host of other quick bug fixes too, as you can see below.
General:
- Fixed an issue with missing textures on the Charming: 76 skin.
- Fixed some minor issues with Jetpack Cat and the tether animation for various heroes.
- Fixed an issue that hid Jetpack Cat's aim‑assist strength and threshold settings.
- Fixed an issue with Vendetta's sword‑throw animation in third person.
- Fixed an issue where Mizuki could still perform Katashiro Return while stunned.
- Fixed an issue where Mercy's passive displayed incorrectly in the Advanced Info Panel.
Stadium:
- Fixed an issue causing the Stadium UI to disappear after a round transition.
- Fixed an issue where Vendetta could spam her ultimate power without a full charge.
- Fixed an issue where Vendetta would not receive ultimate charge while using the "Overloaded" strike power.
- Fixed an issue where Vendetta's Primary Fire would not trigger Gloomgauntlet or be increased by Melee Damage.
- Fixed an issue where the VFX for Bola Shot when using Freja's "So Cooked" power were incorrect.
- Fixed an issue with Ana's "Dreamy" power that incorrectly canceled the benefits of Artsy Daisy and Tactical Rifle.
- Fixed an issue where Mercy's Self Healing from healing allies with missing health was incorrectly reduced to 15% instead of the intended 40%.