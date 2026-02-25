Latest Overwatch patch nerfs Jetpack Cat and Domina but buffs Anran, Mizuki, and Emre

HQ

We knew to expect changes to Jetpack Cat in this week's Overwatch update, all following the feline terror causing all manner of damage in matches across the entire video game. Now, Blizzard has revealed the full patch notes for this latest update, with this being a small patch that mostly targets the five new characters that were introduced at the beginning of Season 1.

Aside from Vendetta, all five characters are seeing minor tweaks, and as for what's happening, you can see the changes below.

Domina:



Panopticon cost increased by 12%



Anran:



Inferno Rush cooldown reduced from 8.5 to 8 seconds



Dancing Blaze movement distance increased from 1.5 to 2.25 metres



Emre:



Synthetic Burst Rifle damage increased from 20 to 22



Vendetta:



Palatine Fang overhead swing damage reduced from 130 to 120



Palatine Fang bug fix addressing overhead swing now being affected by horizontal knockback while launching downward



Jetpack Cat:



Claws Out minor perk cooldown increased from 6 to 8 seconds



Territorial major perk damage dealt reduced from 50% to 33%



Mizuki:



Kekkai Sanctuary duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds



There are a host of other quick bug fixes too, as you can see below.

General:



Fixed an issue with missing textures on the Charming: 76 skin.



Fixed some minor issues with Jetpack Cat and the tether animation for various heroes.



Fixed an issue that hid Jetpack Cat's aim‑assist strength and threshold settings.



Fixed an issue with Vendetta's sword‑throw animation in third person.



Fixed an issue where Mizuki could still perform Katashiro Return while stunned.



Fixed an issue where Mercy's passive displayed incorrectly in the Advanced Info Panel.



