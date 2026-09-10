Latest Nintendo Switch 2 system update introduces Mii QR code sharing and VRR support

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It's been a mighty good week to be a Nintendo Switch 2 owner, as the two Directs gave fans plenty of reasons to continue using their hybrid console, both in the immediate future and well into 2027. Building on this further, a new system update for the Switch 2 has now been released, with this regarded as Ver. 23.0.0 and bringing with it some long-awaited features and enhancements.

For one, expect improvements to GameChat, specifically in being able to see which chats you have formerly joined and likewise in creating chats without needing to invite friends. Then there is the improvement to Virtual Game Cards on the Home menu, as a feature is being introduced to enable which of your consoles can use each card and more.

For the technophiles among you, variable refresh rate (VRR) is coming to the console in its TV mode. A dock update will be needed to use the feature, but it will enable your software and TV to sync and adjust to your software's performance.

Beyond this, expect localisation, audio, display, and broader system transfer settings, even between Switch 2 units, and there is also now an option to share your Mii with friends by creating a unique QR code too.

You can see the full patch notes for Ver 23.0.0 below: