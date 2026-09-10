Latest Nintendo Switch 2 system update introduces Mii QR code sharing and VRR support
A slate of new features and improvements have been introduced as part of Ver. 23.0.0.
It's been a mighty good week to be a Nintendo Switch 2 owner, as the two Directs gave fans plenty of reasons to continue using their hybrid console, both in the immediate future and well into 2027. Building on this further, a new system update for the Switch 2 has now been released, with this regarded as Ver. 23.0.0 and bringing with it some long-awaited features and enhancements.
For one, expect improvements to GameChat, specifically in being able to see which chats you have formerly joined and likewise in creating chats without needing to invite friends. Then there is the improvement to Virtual Game Cards on the Home menu, as a feature is being introduced to enable which of your consoles can use each card and more.
For the technophiles among you, variable refresh rate (VRR) is coming to the console in its TV mode. A dock update will be needed to use the feature, but it will enable your software and TV to sync and adjust to your software's performance.
Beyond this, expect localisation, audio, display, and broader system transfer settings, even between Switch 2 units, and there is also now an option to share your Mii with friends by creating a unique QR code too.
You can see the full patch notes for Ver 23.0.0 below:
- The following updates have been made to GameChat: The list of chats you can join now shows chats you have previously joined; When starting a new chat, you can now enter without inviting any friends; Added an option to the menu that appears when you press the C Button during a chat that lets you change the screen size.
- Added a settings option to Virtual Game Cards on the HOME Menu: Here you can review and edit which of your consoles can use virtual game cards, among other options.
- Added support for VRR (variable refresh rate) in TV mode. If supported by both the software and your TV, the refresh rate output will be adjusted based on the software's performance. A Nintendo Switch 2 dock update is required to enable this feature.
- Added the ability to perform a system transfer from a Nintendo Switch 2 console to another Nintendo Switch 2 console.
- The following updates have been made under Accessibility in System Settings: Added Portuguese (Brazil) to the available text to speech languages; Added Portuguese (Brazil) to the GameChat "Display Speech as Text" languages.
- The following updates have been made under Audio in System Settings: Added the option to save settings separately for each connected TV.
- The following updates have been made under Display in System Settings: Renamed "Dock Output Information" to "Video Output Information", which now includes details about connected TV outputs. Added settings for VRR.
- The following updates have been made under Mii in System Settings: Added a feature that lets you create a QR Code for a Mii and share it with other users.
- The following updates have been made under Sleep Mode in System Settings: Choosing the volume for Play Console Wake-Up Sound in TV Mode now causes the sound to play immediately so that you can check the volume level.
- Added the ability to enable or disable "Handheld Mode Boost" under Quick Settings.
- System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 has been added under System Settings > System .
- When starting software, if a virtual game card cannot be ejected from another console because it is powered off or otherwise not connected to the internet, there will be a prompt to start the software using an online licence - Only the user who purchased the software can play it using the online licence.
- Music can now be played while creating or editing a Mii - You can change or stop the music using the Music Settings in the top corner of the screen.
- You can now use other controllers during Handheld Mode Boost while Joy-Con 2 controllers are attached to the console.
- Play activity, found under Profile on your user page, now combines play time for the same software across multiple consoles - The combined times will be displayed in order, starting with software played after the update.
- General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user's experience.