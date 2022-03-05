Latest Moon Knight poster shows off Mr. Knight

HQ

It's been quite the stint since we had a new Marvel Cinematic Universe production to talk about. Hawkeye concluded in December, Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered in December, and due to the delay of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there's been a dry period of Marvel content. Thankfully, that will change at the end of this month when Moon Knight officially begins streaming on Disney+, bringing yet another new character to the wider MCU.

Set to feature Oscar Isaac as the titular lead character, this show will be framed around the character of Marc Spector who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which means he switches between various alter-egos, with one being the vigilante Moon Knight. Spector does have a few other alter-egos however, including one that has since been revealed in a new poster for the show from Marvel.

The rather dapper looking Mr. Knight seems to now be confirmed for the show, and as part of the poster, we get a glimpse at his outfit, which resembles the Moon Knight costume but is far more down to Earth, as Mr. Knight is often known for his consultancy work with the police.

We don't know how exactly Mr. Knight will fit into the grander Moon Knight plot, but as Moon Knight will start streaming on Disney+ from March 30, we'll hopefully have that answer soon.