Latest Monster Hunter World: Iceborne update is out

The fifth free update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has arrived, and with it a whole host of new content for Handlers to dive right into.

The title update brings players back to the Old World to face off against the mysterious black dragon, Fatalis, as well as further opportunities to take on Arch-Tempered Velkhana. Fatalis will be available to tackle for the foreseeable future, however Arch-Tempered Velkhana will be part of a limited time event beginning on the 16 October. This new form of the Elder Dragon will be packing a mighty frozen punch, so be sure to pack your fur coats for this one.

The title update will also Seliana's Lunar Terrace decorated to look like a spooky graveyard for the Fun Fright Festival, starting from the 16 October. The Halloween themed event will also be bringing a new spectral Poogie costume, some monstrous Palico gear, a new paid seasonal Handler costume, and some new teeth-rotting sweet treats available at the canteen. The Fun Fright Festival seasonal decorations will last until the 5 November.

Alongside the appearance changes, a few gameplay adjustments are on their way, such as tweaks to the Clutch Claw to more easily create frequent slinger ammo drops, as well as an expanded list of decorations to craft and the ability to upgrade charms.

You can view the full update patch notes here.