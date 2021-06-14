LIVE
logo hd live | E3 2021 - Day 3 - Broadcast Pre-Show, Intellivision, Take-Two Interactive Panel, Indie Showcase and
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Avengers
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Latest Marvel's Avengers trailer gave us a better look at Black Panther and the game's Wakanda

Release is planned for this August.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Square Enix Presents: Summer 2021 last night gave us a look at what the publisher has planned with the Marvel brand, by presenting a pretty lengthy segment on its now announced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game (check out our preview of the game here). But, it didn't forget about its current Marvel title, Marvel's Avengers, as it also delivered a new cinematic trailer taking a further look at the upcoming War for Wakanda expansion.

Planned for August 2021, the expansion will introduce Black Panther as a playable character and will even take us to the lush African city of Wakanda. The trailer also gave us a look at the villain we can expect to face, Ulysses Klaw, with Black Panther fighting him in his regular human form for the most part.

The expansion still doesn't have an exact release date, only August 2021 is known, but it will be coming to Marvel's Avengers "at no additional cost". You can take a look at the new trailer below that shows off the King of Wakanda below.

Marvel's Avengers

Related texts

Marvel's AvengersScore

Marvel's Avengers
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It delivers one of the best stories of this generation, one that can keep up with the most iconic storylines in the Marvel universe."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy