Latest look at Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival gameplay hones in on the Genesis Configuration

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We've been steadily following the development of Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, learning more about the game from its reveal, to our first hands-on experience, all the way to recent trailers. Touching on the latter point, now Saber Interactive is ready to show off even more gameplay in a new trailer that focuses on the powerful Genesis Configuration box that the player will be able to use to navigate the halls of Hell.

Regarded as a "mighty tool for both combat and puzzles", the Genesis Configuration is your best friend in Hellraiser: Revival, as it can be used in battles to launch saw blades and rail spikes at enemies, all while then also being manipulated to overcome the many puzzles that will stand in your way.

To see the Genesis Configuration in action, a new trailer has debuted that you can watch below, and if you also want to see the same trailer in a more authentic manner, including the true range of guts and gore featured in the full project, you can visit the Hellraiser: Revival website to watch this as it's not being uploaded to a YouTube or such due to its graphic manner.

As for when Hellraiser: Revival will debut, the game doesn't yet have a firm launch date in place but we are told to expect it in 2026 all the same. Perhaps the spooky season would be a good shout?