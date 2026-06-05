Latest look at Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced offers naval warfare and idyllic beaches

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One of the biggest games set to make its arrival next month is the long-anticipated remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, known as Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced. Bringing back the legendary game with master assassin Edward Kenway at the helm, this remake will preserve the beloved storyline and enhance it with modern visuals and performance, ultimately making a must-play modern alternative to the fan-favourite instalment in the wider series.

We knew that Black Flag Resynced would be appearing at the Summer Game Fest showcase and we've now seen the very trailer that was promised for the event. This clip brings together a bunch of intense naval battles with the freedom of exploring lush jungles, all while leaving time on the side for enviable chill sessions on the golden beaches of the Caribbean.

With plenty planned and the release of the game only a month away on July 9, you can see the latest trailer for the game below. And don't miss our recent complete preview and likewise our interview with the developers behind the project.