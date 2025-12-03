Latest look at 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple sees Ralph Fiennes and Jack O'Connell clashing

HQ

Following 28 Years Later premiering in the summer, we've long known that a follow-up to this flick would arrive at the start of 2026, and as of recent we've been seeing more and more from the movie simply known as 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. It will pick up after the events of the recent film and particularly focus on Ralph Fiennes' character of Dr. Kelson and Jack O'Connell's Jimmy Crystal, all as the pair collide.

Set to premiere on January 14, a new trailer for the film has debuted and the star of this glimpse is without question O'Connell, who after entertaining many fans earlier this year as the key villain of Sinners, seems to be on track for another harrowing villain masterclass this time around too.

As for the plot premise of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, expect: "In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying."

Check out the latest trailer below for another taste of the film that is being directed by Nia DaCosta this time and not Danny Boyle, even if Alex Garland has written the screenplay like he did for 28 Years Later.