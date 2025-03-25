Latest leaks point to nearly 30 new mega-evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A

HQ

We're all very much looking forward to what Nintendo has to say about its next console, Nintendo Switch 2, on 2 April. On that day we expect to hear, too, a firm release date, as well as a schedule of titles to accompany the hardware, either from day one or in its first few weeks of life.

And we expect Pokémon Legends: Z-A to be one of the first titles to join the party. Game Freak's game gave us a sneak peek at Pokémon Presents on 27 February, but didn't leave us with a date. What it did confirm is that Mega Evolutions will be back, and now we have more details on that.

One of the most reliable unofficial sources on Nintendo is user Pyoro, who now operates under the Twitter/X account @eb576dcfe. In his usual tone of cryptic messages, he confirmed (twice) that there will be up to 27 mega-evolutions that we will see in the game. If we take this information as true, the total number of mega-evolutions in the franchise would now rise to 75, adding to the 48 already known.

At the moment neither The Pokémon Company, Game Freak or Nintendo have confirmed this information or what some of these evolutions will be, but I'm sure you have one in mind that you'd like to see.