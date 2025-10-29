Latest indie hit RV There Yet? sells 1.3 million copies in under a week

The latest indie hit and "friendslop" game to overtake Steam as well as social media is RV There Yet? If you're not aware, the game sees you and three friends (or more if you can tweak a config file) take a roadtrip across a rocky wilderness. Bears, snakes, and some awful road conditions stand in your way, but that's all part of the fun.

Just as we saw with Peak and R.E.P.O. RV There Yet? has impressed a lot of players quickly, earning 1.3 million sales in under a week following its release. As the latest statistics come from early this week, too, it's more than possible the game has surpassed the 1.5 million sales mark at the time of writing.

With very agreeable price points, the promise of fun with friends, and hours of potential chaos, games like RV There Yet? are sweeping Steam whenever they release. The only issue is holding onto that initial burst of attention they get. We'll have to wait and see how Nuggets Entertainment can update the game to keep player interest, but for now they've earned some time to celebrate this big win.