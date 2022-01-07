Latest Horizon Forbidden West trailer shows off enemies and allies

HQ

We're around six weeks from the release of Horizon Forbidden West at this point, and with that in mind, Guerrilla Games has been dropping all kinds of trailers and teasers for the anticipated sequel for quite some time now. The latest of the bunch focusses on the Tribes of the Forbidden West, and the sorts of enemies and allies that Aloy will come into contact with on her journey to the US' Pacific coastline.

You can catch the full trailer below, which explores these tribes in a little further depth, including looking into their cultures and customs and what drives them. As Guerrilla doesn't want to dish out all of its secrets ahead of launch, the trailer does also tease a "much stronger tribe", although the finer details behind this group will be something we have to discover for ourselves when Horizon Forbidden West launches on PS4 and PS5 on February 18.