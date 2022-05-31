Latest Gran Turismo 7 update reportedly cranks up the prices of many Legend Cars

HQ

It was only last week that the latest update for Gran Turismo 7 went live. This update brought a few new cars, but also seemingly cranked up the price of many of the Legend Cars that are available in-game.

This report comes from GTPlanet who has said that Polyphony Digital's partnership with the car insurance firm Hagerty has meant that several already crushingly expensive cars are being revalued and becoming more costly. This is claimed to be so that they better represent their real life valuations, but considering Gran Turismo 7 has already faced a fair amount of criticism when it comes to the difficulty and time commitment that is necessary to earn credits in-game, to fans this just makes purchasing Legend Cars all the more difficult.

GTPlanet's report has shown the full list of cars that have been re-evaluated and while there are a few that have seen a decrease in pricing, many have drastically increased. For example, the Ferrari F40 has gone from 1,350,000 credits to 2,600,000. Likewise, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (W194) has risen from 11,000,000 to 13,000,000.

The full report has said that 27 cars have risen in price, 21 stayed the same, and just 2 showed a decrease in cost. Polyphony Digital has yet to comment on this report.