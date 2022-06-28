Latest Gotham Knights trailer shows off Robin in detail

HQ

A few weeks ago at the Summer Game Fest, Warner Bros. Games Montreal released a trailer dedicated to Nightwing, one of the four playable Knights in the upcoming game Gotham Knights. Today, Warner is continuing its efforts by releasing a new trailer this time focussing on Robin, another playable character.

In the trailer, we get to learn all about Robin's fighting style and what makes him unique, including getting to see some of his special moves, what fighting with his Battle Staff looks like, and also some of his costume options.

Be sure to catch the new trailer below, to learn more about Batman's sidekick, all ahead of Gotham Knights' launching on October 25, 2022 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.