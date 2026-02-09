Latest glimpse at The Mandalorian and Grogu doesn't do much to convince sceptics

HQ

Ever since the first trailer arrived, fans have been a tad unsure about the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu film. The criticism seems to spout from the nature of the film lacking much of a purpose for a full-scale theatrical offering, especially since its entire foundation is built upon Disney+ series in the "Mandoverse". Also, the trailer was frankly not great and Disney's marketing has been incredibly suspect too, to the point that we're around 100 days from premiere and it's easy to forget that the film is coming and getting an IMAX launch as well.

Still, the Super Bowl was last night and that meant a variety of trailers made their arrival, including one for The Mandalorian and Grogu. If you were hoping this one would dispel some scepticism surrounding the project, we have some bad news, as it rather was framed like a truck advertisement, seeing Mando and Grogu riding a sled driven by Tauntauns, all while Sam Elliot narrated the short clip.

You can see it yourself below, and otherwise, if you're interested in watching this flick on the big screen, The Mandalorian and Grogu will open from May 22.