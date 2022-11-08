Latest Glass Onion trailer teases plenty of mystery and intrigue

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök
      It's almost time for Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to debut. The sequel to the whodunnit film will be arriving in select theatres as a sneak preview later this month and then on Netflix itself on December 23, and ahead of those two dates, a brand new trailer has arrived, which further teases the case that Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc will have to crack.

      The trailer also gives us a deeper glimpse at the array of characters that will be offered up and the sorts of people they are, and even shows a better look at the stacked cast's performances in each respective role.

      Needless to say, it's looking like it could be a very entertaining film, but we'll know for certain when it arrives in the coming weeks.

