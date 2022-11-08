Latest Glass Onion trailer teases plenty of mystery and intrigue

HQ

It's almost time for Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to debut. The sequel to the whodunnit film will be arriving in select theatres as a sneak preview later this month and then on Netflix itself on December 23, and ahead of those two dates, a brand new trailer has arrived, which further teases the case that Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc will have to crack.

The trailer also gives us a deeper glimpse at the array of characters that will be offered up and the sorts of people they are, and even shows a better look at the stacked cast's performances in each respective role.

Needless to say, it's looking like it could be a very entertaining film, but we'll know for certain when it arrives in the coming weeks.