Latest Fortnite crossover brings the NBA to the battle royale

You're watching Advertisements

Epic Games has continued its spree of bringing more and more crossovers to Fortnite by welcoming the NBA to the title, featuring not only some new skins but also a few new modes as well.

The NBA crossover will bring a new skin called the In The Paint skin that includes 31 uniforms, including all 31 teams from the league. Then, there will also be a Shoot & Score pack including the Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling, and a Dribblin' emote is also expected to be landing. These cosmetics are looking to arrive on May 22, at 1am BST / 2am CEST.

On top of all these goodies, Fortnite is hosting an NBA-themed team battles mode, a five-day competition that started yesterday and runs until May 23. This asks the community to join with an NBA team in-game and then complete challenges to amass points for that team. At the end of the event, teams with the most points will be awarded V-Bucks and various other cosmetics.

To round it all out, Fortnite is also looking to expand its Creative mode with a new NBA Welcome Hub, set to arrive in the mode on May 25.

Take a look at the trailer for the event below.