In the Fire Emblem series you'll often find a central hub where you can talk with your companions, build relationships, upgrade your characters and so on. Such an area has also been included in the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage, and it goes under the name of Somniel.

The latest trailer serves as a tour of Somniel and showcases all of the features you can access in the hub area.

Fire Emblem Engage releases for the Nintendo Switch on January 20 next year, and you can watch the trailer below.