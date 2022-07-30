Latest Disney Dreamlight Valley trailer explores what you can get up to in the life-sim game

HQ

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to enter into Early Access this September, ahead of its release date next year. But with that Early Access launch looming, Gameloft has now released a new trailer for the game, which takes a look into the various gameplay systems and elements that players will be able to experience for themselves.

Be it activities such as fishing or cooking, or even being able to design and create your own living spaces, there does seem to be a fair amount of life-sim options to explore, all on top of being able to create and customise your own character, and also interact and help various Disney characters with tasks in the world.

To see a deeper look at Dreamlight Valley gameplay, check out the latest trailer below, and look forward to be able to play the Early Access edition of the game as soon as September 5.