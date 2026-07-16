Latest developer diary focusses in on Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival's enemy factions

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Over the months, Saber Interactive has shown off Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival on frequent occasions, with one of the most recent appearances including the official launch date of the horror title in October 2026.

Building on this further, a developer diary has now arrived and given an insight into the horror on offer in the project, with a particular emphasis on the enemy factions players will have to overcome.

While the Cenobites do have a major role to play in this game, there are also two other frightening and twisted factions to navigate. One is the Scarlet Church, with this being a cult led by a figure known Marlowe, who are looking to use the Genesis Configuration puzzle box to speak with the Cenobites and to create their own debauched paradise. Likewise, the Unworthy are a group of monstrous former-humans who are aiming to use the Genesis Configuration to save themselves from their current grim fate.

We're told both factions will "offer completely different combat experiences, each with their own challenges to overcome," all while the Genesis Configuration provides a broad wealth of weapons and tools to cut through these enemies.

Check out a ton of new Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival gameplay below in the latest developer diary.