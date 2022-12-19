Latest Callisto Protocol update improves combat and syncs trophies on PS4

HQ

While we quite liked The Callisto Protocol, other reviewers were less than impressed and the game currently sits at about 70% on Metacritic across platforms.

One of the main complaints has been the game's rather poor performance on Xbox and PC where players have reported stuttering and ray tracing issues among other problems.

Now developer Striking Distance Studio has released a new patch offering "performance and stability fixes" as well as "combat improvements." The combat is another element of the game that has been quite heavily criticised.

In a separate tweet, Striking Distance Studios also revealed that trophies on PS4 will now sync properly with PSN.

Of course, if these improvements do not convince you, there is always the Dead Space Remake to look forward to. The much anticipated horror title releases January 27, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.