Latest Baldur's Gate III patch adds they/them pronouns and Paladins

Baldur's Gate III released in early access all the way back in 2020, but we are still quite some time from the final release, which is happening in August 2023.

This doesn't mean though that the Belgian developer Larian Studios has been lazy, quite the opposite in fact, as they have been busy gradually expanding the game with new acts, mechanics and characters. The latest patch for the game, Patch #9, just went live, and it's going to be the last major content update before the full release.

The patch introduces a new class, the Paladin, which is described as a mixture between a Cleric and a Fighter. In a nod towards inclusivity, the update also adds an option to choose the your character's gender identity, including non-binary support and they/them pronouns.

It has also been revealed that the popular character Minsc, who is returning as a playable companion in the full release of Baldur's Gate III, will be voiced by Matt Mercer known for the Dungeon & Dragons web series Critical Role.