Latest Avatar: The Way of Water trailer shows plenty of familiar moments

It's less than a month until Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in cinemas and continues James Cameron's epic science-fiction universe, but with that being the case, another trailer for the film has now landed, and this one seems to have plenty of familiar beats.

Between outcast characters looking to fit in, to beast-riding training sequences, to romantic "I see you" moments, all before tons of native tribes versus high-tech militia warfare, it's hard to say that there's not a fair bit of deja vu when seeing the latest trailer in full, even if it does look very visually striking.

But you can see this all for yourself below, and can look forward to seeing Avatar: The Way of Water in cinemas from December 16.