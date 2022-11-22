Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Avatar: The Way of Water

Latest Avatar: The Way of Water trailer shows plenty of familiar moments

The movie opens in cinemas in less than a month.

It's less than a month until Avatar: The Way of Water debuts in cinemas and continues James Cameron's epic science-fiction universe, but with that being the case, another trailer for the film has now landed, and this one seems to have plenty of familiar beats.

Between outcast characters looking to fit in, to beast-riding training sequences, to romantic "I see you" moments, all before tons of native tribes versus high-tech militia warfare, it's hard to say that there's not a fair bit of deja vu when seeing the latest trailer in full, even if it does look very visually striking.

But you can see this all for yourself below, and can look forward to seeing Avatar: The Way of Water in cinemas from December 16.

Avatar: The Way of Water

