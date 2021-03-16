Latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla update to add more cats around England

You're watching Advertisements

The next big title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now live, and as tradition for these updates, the patch has squashed tons of bugs amid adding some pretty neat new features.

Transmog is now in the game, so you can change the appearance of an item to look like another, all whilst getting the stats and bonuses of the armour you usually wear. Doing so will cost 50 silver from Gunnar's forge at Ravensthorpe, and changed items will be marked with a star in the inventory.

The update is also bringing the Ostara festival to Ravensthorpe between March 18 and April 8, for players to chew through a variety of side activities such as egg hunts for special rewards.

A few new skills are also being added, including Fearless Leaper to deal a larger area of effect damage on leaps, Raven's Loot, which sees your Raven loot dead enemies killed by a ranged attack, and Loot Food that gives Eivor a higher chance to pull food from dead bodies.

There were also a few miscellaneous tweaks including more cats throughout England (the true highlight of the patch), less Foxes in Lunden, and the ability to set small boats on fire by throwing a torch at them.

If you're interested in scouring the bug fixes, be sure to head to the patch notes here, as the list is very extensive again.