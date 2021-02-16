Latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla title update brings new skills, abilities and River Raids

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has just launched the latest title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and while the update itself is quite meaty, it's bringing a whole load of new skills, abilities, activities and bug fixes to make the game better than ever.

The highlight of the patch is the new River Raids game mode that will send you and your Viking crew into previously unexplored regions of England full of raiding opportunities. This "highly replayable" mode is set to bring new loot, rewards and challenges, and will be free to all Valhalla players after they have downloaded the update.

Also coming are various new abilities and skills that will, for example; allow Eivor to automatically carry a body after a successful assassination; give Eivor the ability to shoulder bash people and objects; and even allow the full longship crew to raise their shields alongside Eivor when bracing. Plenty more are also coming so be sure to check out the patch notes linked above to read about them all.

There is also a whole list of bug fixes, quality of life changes, and gameplay and performance improvements, but considering the list is incredibly long, you should also head over to the patch notes should you want to read more about them.

As mentioned above, this patch is out now and is rather meaty - just shy of 20GB on Xbox Series X/S to be exact. So, be sure to get the update downloading as soon as possible if you want to dive into the River Raids later today.