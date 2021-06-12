Latest Arcade Paradise trailer puts employees to work at the King Wash Laundromat

The latest trailer for Nosebleed Interactive's retro arcade adventure, Arcade Paradise has just been revealed at the Guerrilla Collective 2 show. The trailer welcomes us to the King Wash Laundromat, a location at the centre of Arcade Paradise, and shows off an instructional video of what is expected of employees, including cleaning clothes and toilets.

But, as this game is about running an arcade, it soon snaps away and focusses back on the fun parts, playing games, profiting from them, and purchasing more to repeat the cycle all over again.

Each game that was shown in the new trailer is also entirely original, except they have been inspired by iconic classics, one of which looks a lot like a personal favourite of mine, Pole Position.

You can take a look at the new trailer below to see if you can spot more games inspired by arcade classics, and if you are interested in picking up the game, Arcade Paradise is expected to be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch in 2021.