Latest Ant-Man gets second lowest MCU score of all time on Rotten Tomatoes

HQ

Yesterday marked the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas, but it's unfortunately off to a really shaky start. The review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes ranks the movie as the second worst one from Marvel Cinematic Universe of all time. Only Eternals has managed to get a lower combined score.

At the time of writing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a score of 51%, with Eternals sitting at 47%. Here in the Gamereactor network, we have very different opinions on the movie, with us grading it 8, and our Swedish collegues disliking it a lot and only awarding it a 4.

Have you seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania yet and what do you think of the MCU efforts recently?