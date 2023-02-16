Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Latest Ant-Man gets second lowest MCU score of all time on Rotten Tomatoes

It seems like media really isn't impressed with the movie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday marked the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas, but it's unfortunately off to a really shaky start. The review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes ranks the movie as the second worst one from Marvel Cinematic Universe of all time. Only Eternals has managed to get a lower combined score.

At the time of writing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has a score of 51%, with Eternals sitting at 47%. Here in the Gamereactor network, we have very different opinions on the movie, with us grading it 8, and our Swedish collegues disliking it a lot and only awarding it a 4.

Have you seen Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania yet and what do you think of the MCU efforts recently?

Latest Ant-Man gets second lowest MCU score of all time on Rotten Tomatoes


Loading next content