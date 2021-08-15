English
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons update fixed the clouds

A few other issues also received some love.

It was only a few weeks ago that we reported that Nintendo finally gave an update on the future of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, reaffirming that the game would be receiving more content following its March 2020 release. Well, it has received another update, an albeit small one, which fixed a few bugs and issues plaguing its adorable world.

The highlight of the patch was a fix to the clouds that for some reason were occasionally not displaying the correct seasonal cloud. Then on top of that, there has been a fix to Nook's Cranny not playing its closing time music as expected, as well as tweaks to ensure that DIY recipes would be sorted correctly, and that colour variations of various items would appear in the Photopia item catalogue.

As mentioned, this is only a small update, and this is all that was fixed, but considering we only had the last update on July 29, we can hopefully look forward to Nintendo once again supporting this title a little more frequently.

