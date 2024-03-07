Late Night with the Devil gives us the talk show from Hell

Except for the Graham Norton Show and Conan back when he had his own television programme, it seems that most late-night talk shows are pretty irritating and/or just boring to watch. Late Night with the Devil gives us a terrifying alternative to the talk shows of today.

The film takes place in 1977, where a talk show host decides to tangle with the paranormal. He brings on someone who is then possessed by a demon, sees things that aren't there, and, as the plot summary tells us, unleashes "evil into the nation's living rooms."

Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for Late Night with the Devil, as it's set to premiere on the 22nd of March.