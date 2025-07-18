Late-night TV loses a major player as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled

HQ

It appears like late-night TV might not be long for this world as a massive name in the game loses its spot for good. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will come to an end in 2026, not because the host is being replaced or finding a new home, but because CBS is done with The Late Show as a concept.

CBS cited financial decisions as the reason to end the show. It proves difficult to keep late-night television afloat when younger viewers are drawn more towards clips than the shows themselves. According to Variety, Colbert addressed the cancellation in a taping of The Late Show this week.

"It is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it," he said. When the audience booed at his departure, he added: "I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

"We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise," CBS said in a statement. "We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

While it might not affect us as much across the pond, in the US it perhaps marks the end of an era of late-night TV.