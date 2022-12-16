Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Last years Samsung Smart TV now supports the Xbox Cloud Gaming app

Controller vibrations has also been added as a much requested feature.

Good news for all owners of a Samsung Smart TV from 2021, as Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has now revealed that they have gotten full support for the Xbox Cloud Gaming app. This means you can now get a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and start enjoying the vast library without the need of an actual Xbox.

Fortnite is also completely free to play this way without any need for anything else than a good internet connection. To make things even better, rumble has now been enabled for controllers when playing this way. Newer Samsung Smart TV from this year already had this app, but will also benefit from the rumble.

