Last year's MotoGP champion will miss the first race of 2025 after another accident during training

HQ

2025 MotoGP World Championship will start next weekend with the Thailand GP in Buriram. The first race weekend of the year will have a substantial loss: last year champion Jorge Martín, who suffered a fracture during training, breaking his left hand. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday, but traveling to Thailand this weekend is completely out of question, as reported by Motorsport.

"Jorge Martin suffered a complex fracture of the radius, some carpal bones on the left side and an ipsilateral calcaneal fracture of the left hand during a training session", said Aprilia to Motorsport on Monday. Recovery times will be determined on Tuesday, after surgery. Next GP will be in Argentina, on March 14-16.

This happens only three weeks after a horrific fall in the first day of tests, hitting his head with the asphalt, and fracturing his left food and right hand. He was already recovering well and he hoped to travel to Thailand to pass the medical tests. His debut with Aprilia will have to wait... and so far, changing teams (he won the title last year with Ducati) has brought him bad luck.

26-year-old Martín, who took the baton from Pecco Bagnaia as the new MotoGP champion, is nicknamed "Martinator", apparently given to him by his father because of the many falls he's had ("he always got back to the bike, even with broken bones") and also many surgeries... including a "robotic" glove he wore in 2018 when his hand was paralysed, that helped him win Moto 3.