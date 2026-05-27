Last year, Brazil's deforestation fell to its lowest level since 2019

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As reported by France 24 and YLE, in 2025 Brazil's deforestation fell to its lowest level since 2019.

In 2025, Brazil lost 9,850 square kilometers of its original forests. However, the area logged is 20.6 percent smaller than the previous year. And in the Amazon rainforest, deforestation slowed down by 23.5 percent. Deforestation in Brazil is done to expand agriculture.

A forest mapping measurement community MapBiomas still reminds us, that five trees are cut down every second in the rainforest. But these statistics do not take into account deforestation caused by forest fires, of which made only a small share in 2025, while in 2024 forest fires were very extensive.

Brazilian president Lula da Silva has made stopping deforestation a top priority of his policy. Under his leadership, monitoring and penalties for illegal logging have been tightened.