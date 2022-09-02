Last week was the best for Xbox Series S/X in Japan since launch

HQ

If you've been following Japanese video game sales this generation, you have surely noticed how Switch has absolutely smashed the competition. But there is another interesting trend as well, and that is Xbox Series S/X. The duo of consoles seem to have found a Japanese audience, something the console only ever had during an early year for Xbox 360.

As a comparison, Xbox One reached 114,000 consoles during it's entire lifetime in Japan, and Xbox Series S/X has passed 318,000 sold units after less than two years on the market. If it can keep the pace up, it will beat the original Xbox, which reached 473,000 sold units in Japan during it's lifetime, while there's still a way to go before it passes Xbox 360 which sold 1,616,000 units in the country.

But there are signs pointing towards that it might be possible. Instead of dropping sales, Xbox Series S/X seems to be increasing speed in Japan, and last week was the best ever for the format since the launch, according to the analyst John Welfare who tracks Japanese game sales. 16,726 Xbox was sold in Japan, which in all fairness is still less than PlayStation 5 with 25,109 sold units and the beastly Switch with 113,530 consoles.

Still, it seems like Xbox Series S/X might be on track to do something Xbox has never had before, develop a real Japanese audience. Something that surely will improve the range of Japanese games available for the format, which is good news.