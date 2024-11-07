Last minute goal saves Atlético de Madrid and drowns PSG in an unforgettable Champions League night

HQ

Sometimes, football is just football It can't be explained by any figures or metrics. Last night's Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético de Madrid was clearly dominated by the French club: they had 72% of ball possession and shot 22 times, 9 of those on target, while Atleti merely made 4 shots in the entire game.

PSG also had 6 corner kicks. The last one came in the final minute, but the ball went directly into Oblak's hands. The goalkeeper could have opted to slow the game and let the final seconds run, settling up for a bittersweat draw. But he bravely put the ball in motion and created a swift counterattack.

From Griezzman to substitute Ángel Correa, who scored at 92:43 minute mark, out of 93, and gave perhaps the most important victory of the season so far for the 'colchoneros', who were in serious danger of being kicked out of the Champions League league phase.

The Parc des Princes fell silent after the unexpected goal and inexplicable loss for France's top team, who had only lost one other game in all competitions, also at Champions League.

Atlético is now 23 out of 36 in the League Phase, just narrowly entering the best 24 teams that will go on to the Round of 16. PSG, with 4 points, is 25. But there are still four more matchdays before this League Phase from this new UCL format ends.