Last Harbor to bring open-ocean zombie survival action to PC in 2027

During Summer Game Fest, one of the many reveals that happened revolved around developer tinyBuild, who was on-hand to show the world its open-world multiplayer survival crafting game known as Last Harbor.

Set in a persistent open-world, the premise of this game is to survive a zombie apocalypse by building a life on the open waves in a trusty boat. Naturally, life doesn't come easy on the ocean, and you'll be tasked with catching fish for sustenance, finding resources to upgrade your vessel, exploring by using a handy kayak, and all while fighting off the undead who want nothing more than to welcome you into their ranks.

The narrative outline for the game is explained as such: "Humanity has fallen. The undead roam the land and the few remaining survivors have taken to the sea in search of refuge. Either solo or with a group of friends, you'll have to maintain and upgrade your vessel, organize expeditions to the land to gather supplies like fuel, weaponry, and medicine, and avoid zombie hordes to try to stay alive.

"But every expedition could be your last. It's not just the zombies that are out for blood in Last Harbor!"

With this in mind, you can see the announcement trailer for Last Harbor below, alongside a bunch of new images for the game, with the added extra note that launch is planned for sometime in 2027 on PC.