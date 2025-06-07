Last Flag is a stylish 70s-themed multiplayer team shooter

Night Street Games just made an appearance at this year's Summer Game Fest to present to the world its upcoming team-based multiplayer shooter Last Flag. This is an online title where two teams battle it out in a slate of activities and modes that are each part of a televised competition with a 70s flair to it.

The Steam page explains: "Last Flag is Capture the Flag, reimagined as a fun-first, fast-paced, third-person team shooter. Master powerful contestants, explore striking battlegrounds, and find your very own playstyle as you compete for glory in the world's hottest gameshow."

The game features a bunch of unique characters that each do slightly different things and have different abilities. The gameplay revolves around an idea where you have to first choose where to hide your team's own flag, and then defend it while simultaneously mounting attacks on the enemy flag that has been hidden somewhere else.

It's a colourful and vibrant shooter that will no doubt pique the interest of many when it arrives sometime in 2026 on PC. Check out a few images of the game below.