Last Epoch's 1.0 release delayed until February

If you've been waiting for Last Epoch to make its debut as a 1.0 title before picking up the game and giving it a shot, unfortunately you'll have to wait longer than expected. Because developer Eleventh Hour Games has now revealed that the full release for the game has been delayed until February 21, 2024.

As for why, a statement has been posted by game director Judd Cobler, who states that the primary reason for the change surrounds the developer wanting to avoid a "crowded" December timeline, where it "didn't want to force the ARPG community to have to choose."

Eleventh Hour also adds: "By moving our date, we'll also be able to take advantage of a few more months of polish for our new systems and classes, complete more bug-fixing, and reinforce our team with a restful and well-deserved holiday break."

At the moment, December 2023 is currently a rather empty month in regard to new game launches, with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, SteamWorld Build, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and House Flipper 2 pretty much leading the charge.