Last Ditch Effort delivers grimdark action in a pixellated costume

If you're in the mood for a dark and spine-chilling adventure with beautiful pixel art set in a grimdark world, Moonwell Games has something in the works for 2027 that you'll definitely love. In Last Ditch Effort, you take on the role of Igor Emmerich to battle the forces of evil in a Devil May Cry-style setting.

It promises comic-book-style action with hand-drawn animations (you can tell, just check the trailer below) and epic battles. We also have to mention the design, which is truly eye-catching, all created with beautiful and slightly haunting pixels.

Check out the Gamescom trailer below and head over to Steam to add it to your wishlist.