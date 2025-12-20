Last chance to score a copy of Metal Mack to Mega Drive and Neo Geo

The retro wave surely hasn't escaped anyone's attention. Buying games for formats such as Master System, Mega Drive, Super Nintendo, and Nintendo 64 is extremely expensive, often costing hundreds of pounds/euros if they are in good condition.

But it's perhaps not so strange that people are flocking to classic gaming that just work and are complete without DLC, server requirements, or updates. These are often quite intense and condensed experiences, which suits an era where time is scarce and patience is seemingly dwindling.

This is particularly evident in the huge boom in newly developed games for old formats, including Mega Drive and Neo Geo. And that's exactly what we can report on today. Developer BitBeamCannon launched a Kickstarter campaign for a game called Metal Mack almost a month ago, and with just over a day to go, it has long since reached its goal several times over - with a number of stretch goals already achieved.

Metal Mack has attracted a lot of attention and will be available on Steam as well as Mega Drive and Neo Geo. It can best be described as a parody of Mega Man and other classic platform games, complete with music created by two legends: Allister Brimble (The Lost Vikings, Aladdin, X-com: Enemy Unknown, Descent, Powerwash Simulator) and Chris Hülsbeck (The Great Giana Sisters, Turrican).

We just wanted to let you know that there is still time to secure a copy of what is likely to become a collector's item. As mentioned, you can get the game on Steam, but also on cartridge for Mega Drive and Neo Geo - complete with instruction manual.

If you think you deserve a Christmas present, you can chip in a couple of bucks on the Kickstarter page, but remember to act fast, as there's only a little over a day left (the campaign ends at 1:00 p.m. BST / 2:00 p.m. CET on December 21). Check out the video below for a look at Metal Mack's adventures.