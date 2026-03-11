Last chance to play Highguard before the servers go dark

HQ

The clock is ticking for Highguard, and tomorrow the servers will be shut down, which means that now is your last chance to experience the free-to-play shooter that Geoff Keighley has been hyping up. And since there is no offline component, the game will cease to exist as soon as the racks are shut down.

At the time of writing, 405 players are enjoying their last hours together, and the situation speaks for itself. Wildlight has fought on until the very end, even though many of its colleagues were forced to leave when Tencent stopped funding the company. As a final farewell, a new Warden, weapons, and a few other goodies were released a few days ago. Too little too late, of course.

Highguard was launched as recently as January 26 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X/S, but despite a stable and promising start, it almost immediately lost its entire audience—with nearly 90 percent choosing to quit the game in the first week. The fact that the team consisted of veterans of the genre hardly helped, and this is yet another example of how brutal the industry can be. Especially when you don't listen to the players...

So if, against all odds, you're curious, this is your last chance. Then it's goodbye and thank you to Highguard.