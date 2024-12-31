Last chance to play Friday the 13th online

HQ

Today, December 31, 2024, marks the final day players can enjoy Friday the 13th: The Game online. The asymmetrical multiplayer title, which has been a staple in the horror gaming world since its 2017 release, will shut down its servers at midnight, bringing an end to seven years of Jason Voorhees mayhem. Developed by IllFonic and published by Gun Media, the game allowed fans to experience the legendary slasher franchise in a whole new way, but after today, the online experience will be no more.

The game may not be remembered for its groundbreaking mechanics, but it captured the essence of the Friday the 13th films with care and dedication, bringing to life iconic characters and settings. While it's been unavailable for digital purchase since October 2023, players who own the game or can get their hands on a physical copy still have a few hours left to dive into the multiplayer action. After midnight, only offline play will be available, where players can control Jason and chase down AI-controlled campers.

With Friday the 13th: The Game officially closing its servers, fans are left to reflect on its legacy while eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the Friday the 13th franchise. Is it time for a new game, or perhaps another film or series to continue Jason's story?

Will you be jumping into one last game tonight before the servers shut down?