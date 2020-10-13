Last chance to get a Xbox Design Lab controller with a discount today

You're watching Advertisements

As we reported last month, Microsoft is taking a break from the Xbox Design Lab, bringing it back sometime next year, probably with controllers for Xbox Series S/X instead.

Now they have tweeted a reminder that today is in fact the last chance to get a personalised controller from Xbox Design Lab, and that there is a £10 / €10 discount on them as well. If you want a personal Xmas gift for a gamer, we suggest you check it out as Xbox One controllers also work with PC, smartphones and the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Head over this way and customize your very own controller.