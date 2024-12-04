Last Breath takes us to the seafloor for suspenseful thrills in February

It's only natural for people to have some discomfort or fear surrounding the oceans, but if you've never experienced that then perhaps Focus Features upcoming project will be the spark that awakens a bit of thalassophobia in you.

The movie is known as Last Breath and it revolves around a couple of divers who on a routine maintenance task for an oil rig, find themselves dealing with raging elements and a truly terrifying rescue mission. The idea is that on this mission, one of the divers becomes disconnected from his anchoring tether and becomes trapped on the seafloor with a limited supply of air. The other diver is then tasked with finding his friend and saving him from a grim fate. It's actually based on the true story of diver Chris Lemons, who you can read a bit more about and even see his frightening tale in video clips by heading to his own website.

Last Breath will star Simu Liu, Woody Harrelson, and Finn Cole, and as per the official synopsis and trailer, you can see those below. As per the premiere date for the movie, it's expected to open around the world in cinemas on February 28, 2025.

"A heart-pounding film that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface. Based on a true story, LAST BREATH is an electrifying story about teamwork, resilience, and a race against time to do the impossible."