Las Vegas (The board game)

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Wherever you live, film and television have been showing us since childhood there's always a place on the planet where you can make all your dreams come true in a single night... and lose it all by dawn. Las Vegas (the city in Nevada, USA) represents more than just a place of liberation from the stifling social conventions of North America, and I'd almost go so far as to say the West. If you've got the money, you can always plan a trip to the gaming tables of the American Midwest. But for those of us who simply enjoy the thrill of rolling a few dice and having a laugh with our friends... Is it possible to experience the spirit of Sin City at home? Well, thanks to Ravensburger, we now have an option with 'Las Vegas', the two to six-player board game designed by Rüdiger Dorn.

In fact, 'Las Vegas' is a fairly accessible game, even if you're not a big fan of board games. Forget about lengthy set-up involving scenery and backdrops, endless explanations of rules and exceptions, and cutting out endless counters, tokens, or tiles. No. Las Vegas is a game that's quick to set up and play. The aim of the game is to amass as much money as possible by betting at the six casinos using the coloured dice. After three rounds, the game ends, and it's time to count your wads of cash. And that's it. Obviously, there's a strategic element, which I'll explain later, but just bear in mind Las Vegas is ideal for playing a couple of quick games over after-dinner drinks with friends, and it's easy to persuade people to give it a go.

The game proceeds as follows. At the start of the game, the six cardboard casinos are placed on the table, and each one is associated with the numerical value of a six-sided die. Before each round, the banknotes of all denominations are shuffled together, and only two banknotes are placed face-up next to each casino. Players are then each dealt a set of dice of the same colour (six small d6 and one 'large' d6, although it is standard size). When it's their turn, each player must roll all their dice at once, choose a numerical value and place all the dice showing that value on the casino corresponding to that numerical value. It does not matter if there are dice belonging to other players there. The round continues clockwise until all players have placed all their dice on each casino.

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At this point, it's time to tally the points for the round. If you have placed more dice on a casino than anyone else (and where the 'large' die counts as two small ones), you take the higher-value note of the two you placed at the start of the round to your bank. If there is a second player with more dice on the same casino, they take the second-highest-value note. For the third player and any subsequent players, nothing at all. If, once the prizes have been distributed, there are still banknotes left in the casinos, these are discarded before the next round. After the third round, the value of the money won is totalled, and the player with the most wins the game.

Although the game instructions state each game lasts around 40 minutes, the six full games we played to try out this Las Vegas took us a total of two hours (including laughter and cocktail-serving), so I'd also say the game lends itself to light-hearted, fast-paced entertainment. This works both for and against it, as it doesn't leave a particularly lasting impression after playing, nor is there any deeper objective than simply raking in money.

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Nor does it involve much strategy, except when you have to choose which value to assign to your dice. I'd say that in Las Vegas, winning is 20 per cent strategy and 80 per cent chance, so the odds won't always be in your favour, even if you choose your hand of dice wisely. There are rules for two players, including some 'neutral' sets of dice, which can be used to block your opponent's winnings, and also a special variant for tables of 5 to 6 players featuring the slot machine. I only included this mechanic in the last game, and I regret not having used it sooner, because it adds an extra layer to the game which, although subtle, is welcome when you start to get carried away by the sense of chance. The slot machine (with its own card) acts as a special seventh casino and works in the same way, although without an initial numerical value assigned to it. It's more like a 'safety net' if, halfway through a round, another player is already set to win the round at the casino you had your eye on. It's just like in the real Las Vegas: if the big tables let you down, you can always try your luck on the slot machines.

All in all, Las Vegas is a simple and enjoyable game that requires no preparation or knowledge of complicated betting systems. Its accessibility makes it a great choice for get-togethers with family and friends this summer, and its price (€19.99) makes it one of the most affordable ways to have a good time sitting round the table.