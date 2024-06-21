Las Vegas has been enhanced in Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

Asobo Studio continues to spruce up its already impressive Microsoft Flight Simulator, and now the time has come to enhance the very iconic and inimitable desert city of Las Vegas, often referred to as The Entertainment Capital of the World.

Now you can fly around and examine in detail such things as the Stratsphere Tower, legendary hotels like the pyramid-shaped Luxor, The Mirage, Rio Convention Center, MGM Grand and of course the Excalibur Hotel Casino, but also the Las Vegas Strip, the Ferris wheel High Roller and the city's spectacular surroundings. The update is so new and fresh that we can also check out the Sphere in all its highly social media-compatible glory.

The update is out now and completely free for anyone who has the game (even via Game Pass). Are you spending this weekend flying around Las Vegas?