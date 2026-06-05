Las Vegas Grand Prix will remain in the Formula 1 calendar until 2037

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Las Vegas Grand Prix, one of the youngest Formula 1 races, held for the first time in 2023, will remain in the calendar until 2037, as FIA, the race organisers and the city have signed a ten-year contract agreement, that will keep it until 2037.

Its appearance in the Formula 1 movie also gave greater visibility to a race that sparked many doubts at the beginning due to the state of the track, that uses real streets of the city, with a famous incident of a loose manhole cover that damaged Carlos Sainz car and could have caused a serious accident (it also caused him an unfair grid penalty); a similar incident last year caused a delay in free practice.

Formula 1 reports that in the first three editions, the Las Vegas Grand Prix has delivered $3.2 billion in cumulative economic impact for Southern Nevada, with $43 million in state and local tax revenue in 2025 alone, and all races sold out.

Max Verstappen famously became a four-time champion in Las Vegas in 2024, even if George Russell won that race (Verstappen won in Las Vegas in 2023 and 2025). Who do you think will win the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026, in November 19-21?