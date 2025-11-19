Las Vegas GP: times for the beginning of the end of Formula 1 season, which starts earlier

HQ

Las Vegas Grand Prix starts the "triple header" that ends Formula 1 season: three straight weeks of races between Las Vegas (November 23), Qatar (November 30) and Abu Dhabi (December 7). The title race is still wide open, between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri: Norris has the momentum now, but are only separated by 24 points.

And even Max Verstappen is in contention, specially given that he is favourite in Las Vegas, a circuit suited for the Dutch champion, where he won in 2023. He knows that it will be his last chance: while the title options are slim, he will probably want to keep the chase as much as possible.

Heads up: Las Vegas GP takes place two hours earlier this year

Sadly for European Formula 1 fans, the night race in Las Vegas means that fans would have to get up very early. It gets worse, as last year the race started two hours later, at 22:00 local time, meaning it would start at seven in the morning in Europe, six in UK. But it was moved up two hours, a change likely made to attract more media attention from spectators in the US.

In order to get a night-time spectacle, the race start at 20:00 local time in Nevada (UTC-8), on Saturday November 22. That's 5:00 AM CET, 4:00 AM GMT on Sunday November 23.

There is no sprint race here, so free practice starts on Thursday, and the qualifying takes place on Friday at 20:00 local time (5 AM CET, 4 AM GMT on Saturday November 21). Will you be watching Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend?